Hamas releases chilling footage of hurt Israeli hostage | Israel-Hamas War

The family of Israeli-french hostage Mia Scheme, currently held in Gaza by Hamas, is holding a press conference after Qassam brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video of Mia stating that she is in Gaza and pleading for her return to Israel.

