Hamas releases chilling footage of hurt Israeli hostage | Israel-Hamas War

Published: October 17, 2023 5:44 PM IST

By Video Desk

The family of Israeli-french hostage Mia Scheme, currently held in Gaza by Hamas, is holding a press conference after Qassam brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video of Mia stating that she is in Gaza and pleading for her return to Israel.

