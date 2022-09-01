Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease explained: In last few days Mumbai has been witnessing a spike in the hand, foot and mouth disease cases. As per data provided by the state’s public health department, till August 28, Maharashtra has reported 250 cases of HFMD. All the total cases that were reported have been found in Mumbai circle. But, as HFMD is not a notifiable disease, the state doesn’t have cumulative data from private hospitals which share most of the caseload. However, doctors have told the public not to worry as hand foot and mouth disease is a self limiting disease and most patients recover within a week. Well a lot of people aren’t aware about the disease. So through this video we will explain to you about the hand foot and mouth disease in a much detailed way.Also Read - Mustard Seed Benefits: Curing Headache To Improving Digestion, Miraculous Health Benefits Of Mustard Seeds - Watch Video