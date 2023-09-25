Home

Video Gallery

Hangzhou Asian Games: India Wins Gold In Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team

Hangzhou Asian Games: India Wins Gold In Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team

Hangzhou Asian Games: India Wins Gold In Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team

Trending Now

India created world record won their first Gold medal at the Asian Games 2023. Indian men’s rifle team clinched the top prize in Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team event. The Indian shooters Divyansh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil finished with a score of 1893.7 and also shattered the World record with a jaw-dropping performance at the 10m range in Hangzhou.

Rudrankksh scored 632.8, Tomar shot 631.6 and Divyansh scored 629.6. Rudrankksh and Tomar have also qualified for the individual event’s final, however, Divyansh misses out as only two shooters from a country advance to the final.

Individually, Rudrankksh finished in 3rd place overall, Tomar took the 5th spot and Divyansh finished at 8th. Only the top 8 athletes from the team’s event reach the individual final and despite being 8th, Divyansh misses out

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.