Hansika Motwani And Her Bridesmaid Hosted The Best Bachelorette Party Ever In Greece- Watch
Hansika Motwani recently shared a video of her bachelorette party in Greece on Instagram and captioned the post as, “Best bachelorette ever. Watch video
Actor Hansika Motwani shared a video from her glam bachelorette in Greece. The actor, who is set to marry fiance Sohael Kathuriya, had a blast with her friends in Greece and nailed it as the ‘best bachelorette ever’. The video began with Hansika walking, with her back to the camera. Pushing her hair to one side, she revealed the words ‘bride’ and then she shows her bridesmaid rope. The girl gang has enjoyed the every moments there. Watch Video To know details.
Ananya
