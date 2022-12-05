Hansika Motwani Looks Ethereal Beauty In Bridal Ensemble, Suhail Can’t Take His Eyes Off |Watch Video

Actress Hansika Motwani has been serving major fashion goals with her wedding festivities and her heavy outfits. She looked stunning in a red lehenga which she accessorized with heavy jewelry. Watch video to know more detail about this lavish wedding.

Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani has taken seven rounds with her long-time boyfriend Suhail Kathuria. Hansika got married to Suhail on 4th December. The couple got married in the Mendota Fort of Jaipur amidst their dream theme. On this occasion, Hansika was seen in a bright red outfit. Dressed in a bridal ensemble from head to toe, Hansika was looking nothing less than a princess. Hansika Motwani wore a red colored lehenga at the wedding. Hansika carried this beautiful lehenga with traditional jewelry and bangles. Suhel Kathuria wore a sherwani on his special day. Suhail, who became the groom, did not look less handsome than Hansika. Couples together felt made for each other.

Written by- Ananya