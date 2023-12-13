Home

Happy Anniversary: Rohit Sharma And Ritika Sajdeh’s Fairy Tale Love Story

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary on December 13. The ...

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary on December 13. The couple tied the knot in 2015 after dating for six years.

Ritika was Rohit’s manager, and the Indian cricketer fell in love with her. He proposed to Ritika at the Borivali Sports Club, where he started his cricketing journey at the age of 11.

Rohit and Ritika officially got engaged on June 3, 2015. Their wedding on December 13, 2015, was a star-studded event at Mumbai’s Taj Lands Hotel.

