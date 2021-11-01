Aishwarya Rai Net Worth : One of the most beautiful woman in the world and a brilliant actress who has been entertaining audience with her charm and stellar performance son screen since more than a decade, actress Aishwarya Rai is celebrating her 48th birthday today. She has won billion of hearts with her commendable acting in films like Devdas, Jodha Akbar, Guru and Guzaarish. On this special occasion we will tell you about her net worth which will surely blow your mind. Watch video to find out.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi Speaks On His Upcoming Film Dybbuk, Tiger 3 Release And His Love For Horror, Watch Video