Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff- Jackie Shroff turns 65 today. He has appeared in more than 210 movies in different languages hindi, bengali, marathi, punjabi and more. He has won four Filmfare Awards. He suffered extreme poverty in his young age and he used to reside in a chawl in Bombay(Mumbai). He married his longtime girlfriend Ayesha Shroff and the couple was blessed with baby girl and boy. We know most of the bollywood stars have affairs, similarly Jagu Dada too has series of affairs in the past. Let's see some of the affairs of him. Watch video.