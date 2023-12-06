Home

Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah! All you need to know about World’s best bowler

Happy birthday Jasprit Bumrah the best bowler, who plays in all formats of the game for the Indian national cricket team.

Jasprit Bumrah’s life and education

Bumrah was born on December 6, 1993, in a Sikh family settled in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. He is married to model and Star Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan.

Jasprit Bumrah’s career

Bumrah started his career by making his first-class debut for Gujarat against Vidarbha in October 2013. He made his T20 debut in the 2012-13 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Maharashtra.

He made his debut in the Indian Premier League at the age of 19 for the Mumbai Indians team in 2013. He made his international ODI and t20 debut for India in January 2016 against Australia in Sydney and Adelaide respectively.

Bumrah made his debut in international Test debut against South Africa at Newlands in January 2018. He got his first Test wicket after he clean bowled AB de Villiers for 65 runs.

He became the first Asian bowler to take five-wicket hauls in the same calendar year in Australia, England, and South Africa on the Boxing Day Test of India Tour of Australia 2018.

Bumrah made his debut in the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019.

In January 2022, he was named the vice-captain of the Indian team for the Test series against South Africa. In the series, he became the Indian bowler with the worst economy rate.

Here is list of all records broke by Bumrah, Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket. Bumrah displayed exceptional bowling skills against the West Indies in Jamaica as he took hisfifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket on Saturday. In the process, Jasprit Bumrah joined the likes of Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan, who had achieved the feat (taking a hat-trick) in Test matches against Australia and Pakistan, respectively. This was Bumrah’s second five-wicket haul in two innings, the 25-year-old had picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the first Test against the West Indies in Antigua.

