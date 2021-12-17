John Abraham Net Worth : Known for his Chiseled body and intense character portrayal on screen, model turned actor John Abraham is celebrating his 49th birthday today. John started his career from the film Jism opposite Bipasha Basu and has done some really hit movies like Force, New York, Dostana and Batla House. The actor has certainly made a mark in Bollywood industry with his remarkable acting. So, on his birthday we will be telling you how much John Abraham makes in a year knowing which will definitely leave you in shock. Watch video to find out his net worth.Also Read - Anupamaa Serial: Will Anupamaa Finally Confess Her Feelings To Anuj? Watch Video To Know All Major Upcoming Twists And Turns