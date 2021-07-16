Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif, is celebrating her 38th birthday on July 16. The diva made her Bollywood debut with ‘Boom’ in 2003 which was didn’t do well at the Box Office. The actress then shot to fame when she got her big break opposite Salman Khan in 2005 with ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’ Katrina Kaif is not only one of the most talented actresses and entrepreneurs, but also superiorly beautiful. Her journey to success is inspiring and worth checking out. However, she often makes headlines for her personal life as well. Her link-ups in the past have often taken the internet by storm. Watch video to know about all the link-ups of Katrina Kaif, from Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal.