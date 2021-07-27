Kriti Sanon Birthday: The Heropanti actress Kriti Sanon has turned 31 yesterday, On this special occasion she celebrated her birthday with the media at Maddock Films office, Khar. Recently Kriti Sanon has successfully completed 7 years as an actor in the Bollywood industry and became a household name in a short period of time. Kriti is coming up with lots of new projects and her fans are waiting eagerly, although her newly released movie ” Mimi ” is already getting lots of positive reviews. To know how she celebrated her birthday with media watch the video now.Also Read - Mimi Leaked Online For HD Download: Kriti Sanon - Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Releases 4 Days Earlier