Happy Birthday Shubman Gill: Indian Opener Celebrates 24th Birthday
Shubman Gill will celebrate his 24th birthday today in Colombo in Sri Lanka and wishes are pouring in for the stylish right-hand batter from across the globe. Within just a short span of time, the Punjab batter has managed to shatter quite a few records and has earned the title of Prince.. The young Indian opener is currently taking part in Asia Cup 2023 for India.
