[videourl url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BOLLYWOOD_LIFE/Sonu_Sood_Birthday_Celebrations.mp4/index.m3u8″ mp4url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BOLLYWOOD_LIFE/Sonu_Sood_Birthday_Celebrations.mp4/Sonu_Sood_Birthday_Celebrations.mp4″ thumb="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BOLLYWOOD_LIFE/Sonu_Sood_Birthday_Celebrations.mp4/screenshot/00000015.jpg" duration="120″ mediaid="Sonu_Sood_Birthday_Celebrations"

Sonu Sood Birthday: Sonu Sood, who made his mark with the movie Dabangg, has turned 48 years old. On this special occasion, we are wishing him a very happy birthday. Sonu, who plays most of the Villain characters in the movie, is not less than an angel for people in real life. During the Corona times, Sonu has made every effort to help the people and even today he continues to do this work with full enthusiasm, and perhaps this is the reason why fans consider him as a Messiah. Don't believe us ? Have a look at the video to know how fans celebrate his birthday.