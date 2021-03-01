Link:

Actor Tiger Shroff began his film career in 2014 with the film Heropanti for which he also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. But interestingly, he was very fond of playing football in his childhood and he was not interested in acting. As he celebrates his 31st birthday today, we get you a compilation of some interesting facts about the stunning actor.

Unknown facts about Tiger Shroff:

Tiger’s full name is Jai Hemant Tiger Shroff.

Tiger is a 5th-degree black belt in martial arts.

Tiger considers Hrithik Roshan, Michael Jackson, and Bruce Lee as his inspirations.

Tiger is a vegetarian and he never smokes or consumes alcohol.

Tiger Shroff guided Aamir Khan for his physique in Dhoom 3.

Tiger is a devotee of Lord Shiva and he fasts in his name every Monday.

Tiger Shroff is currently dating actress Disha Patani.

Tiger is one of the most bankable action stars in the industry.