Pregnancy tips by expert: The nine month duration during pregnancy is a time where a woman needs to be extra careful and follow proper do’s and don’ts for a safer and health delivery. From consuming nutritious food, to sleeping and waking up on time, pregnancy requires extreme care and relaxation. During the phase, a lot of women tend to feel anxious and depressed, the major reason being various hormonal changes in the body. Carrying a baby in womb for 9 months is not an easy task but there’s nothing in this world a woman cant do. Today, on the special occasion of International women’s day, we have with us Dr. Shimi Sundharan, MD.(Biochemistry), Head- Research & Development, who will talk about the most beautiful process of womanhood i.e. pregnancy. She will explain about the important things too keep in mind during the 9 months of pregnancy for a safe and easy delivery. Watch video.Also Read - Health Tips For Pregnant Women: Try These Safe Upper Body Exercises During Pregnancy, Here's How To Do | Watch