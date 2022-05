Hardik Pandya news: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya who won IPL 2022 title at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, against Rajasthan Royal was spotted along with wife Natasa Stankovi and his adorable son Agastya at Mumbai Airport. The cricketer looked dapper in an orange t-shirt and black pants. On the other hand Natasa looked beautiful in purple casuals. Hardik was seen holding Agastya. Hardik’s brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya was also spotted as he came to fetch his brother on airport. Watch viral video.Also Read - Monalisa Hot Looks: The Bhojpuri Diva Raises Boldness Meter With Her Bold Bikini Look, Checkout Her Sizzling Looks That Will Leave You Speechless