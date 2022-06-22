Hardik Pandya Fitness Routine:
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya who led the Gujarat Titans team in the IPL season 2022 and took the team to victory has been assigned as the captain of the Indian squad for India vs Ireland T20I. The cricketer maintains his fitness levels and works out regularly. In this video, we have shared Hardik Pandya's fitness routine from pilates, HIIT to hard-core gym workout. Watch video.