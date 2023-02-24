Home

Harmanpreet Kaur REACTS On Heartbreaking Run-Out vs Australia In T20 WC – Watch

Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur rued the fact that her bat got stuck and she was run out that which proved to be the turning point of match as India lost the World Cup semi finals by five runs against Australia. The India captain was in tears as she slammed her bat in frustration after the third-umpire gave her out. India needed just 39 runs from 30 balls when Harmanpreet got out.