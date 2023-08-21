Top Trending Videos

Harsha Bhogle Reviews Ghoomer, Calls Abhishek Bachchan’s Performance Outstanding

Harsha Bhogle praised Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer. The Indian commentator took social media to share his reviews. He can be seen showering his love for the film as he said “I went to see a movie recently and I went with a combination of excitement and unease.” He also appreciated Abhishek Bachchan's work and said "“Then there was Abhishek Bachchan. I think he lives the role of the coach. I love the way Abhishek married the two into his character. I could recognize a couple of cricketers within the character that Abhishek plays, but I’ll leave it for you to decide. But needless to say, he is outstanding especially in the first half.”

Published: August 21, 2023 3:02 PM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

