Haryana Budget Highlights 2023: Five Major Highlights By CM Khattar | Watch Video
Haryana Budget Highlights 2023: Five Major Highlights By CM Khattar | Watch Video
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is presenting the Budget 2023-24 today. Khattar had earlier said that the Budget will focus on the welfare of all with specific attention towards the rural, environment, healthcare and education sectors. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar proposes Rs 1.83 lakh crore state budget for FY 2023-24.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.