Haryana CM ML Khattar felicitates newly-appointed Haryana BJP President Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar felicitated newly-appointed Haryana BJP President Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on October 28. Other ...

Updated: October 28, 2023 1:48 PM IST

By Video Desk

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar felicitated newly-appointed Haryana BJP President Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on October 28. Other leaders also felicitated Nayab Singh Saini. BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini was appointed as Haryana BJP President on October 27.

