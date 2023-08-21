Top Trending Videos

“Haryana CM praised my work…” ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav

Viral content creator and the first wild card contestant to win the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' trophy, Elvish Yadav met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on August 20. Commenting on the meet, Elvish Yadav said that he feels special to have met the Chief Minister. “I felt special when I met Chief Minister Khattar. He lauded me for my work. I am very grateful for that,” said Elvish Yadav.

Published: August 21, 2023 5:01 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

