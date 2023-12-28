Top Trending Videos

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij comments on Vinesh Phogat returning her Khel Ratna Award | WFI Row

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij commented on wrestler Vinesh Phogat returning her Khel Ratna award. He said that awards cannot ...

Updated: December 28, 2023 1:59 PM IST

By Video Desk

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij commented on wrestler Vinesh Phogat returning her Khel Ratna award. He said that awards cannot be taken back regardless of whichever organisation they are issued by.

