As India had been in dilemma to face a possible third wave of SARS-CoV-2. But, with only the Delta and its derivatives as the main SARS-CoV-2 variants in circulation and the weekly caseload dropping steadily, experts are claiming that the chances of a third Covid-19 wave appear remote under the present circumstances and that the Covid-19 pandemic in India has transitioned into the epidemic phase. Watch video to find out what endemic is.