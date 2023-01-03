Has Demonetization Failed To Halt The Supply Of Fake Currency? Understand What The Reports Say – Watch Video

The Prime Minister unexpectedly announced the termination of old notes while speaking to the nation on November 8, 2016.

Demonetization: The circulation of counterfeit Indian money continues to be a problem in the nation even after the central government’s 2016 decision to demonetise certain notes. The government removed the 1000 and 500 rupee notes from circulation in 2016. Eliminating the issue of bogus notes was one of the key goals of the government’s decision. Law enforcement authorities across the nation have confiscated counterfeit notes worth Rs 245.33 crore since 2016, according to a report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). On November 8, 2016, the Prime Minister abruptly announced the closure of old notes while addressing the country. It was a serious decision. After demonetisation, a new note of 2000 was produced by folding the highest denomination 1000 note. Watch video to know more details…

Written By: Piyush Kumar