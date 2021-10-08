Art Of Letting Go : Many a times we come across certain phases in our lives where we get stuck and feel like it’s impossible to get out of that particular situation. These situations can include a habit, passion, a person or thing. We tend to hold on to these emotions not realizing that it can be really damaging and can make us miserable and frustrating. In order to move forward in life, we need to give up on old habits and passion. This is termed as letting go which basically is a slow process that takes time, patience and commitment. In this video we will explain what the art of letting go actually means and how you can practice it to become a strong and an optimistic person. Watch video.Also Read - Ayurveda To Boost Immunity: Suffering From A Weak Immune System? Try These Ayurvedic Health Tips