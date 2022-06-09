Health Benefits Of Anjeer: Consuming dry fruits are undoubtedly the best way to keep yourself healthy as they are rich in nutrients, vitamins and minerals. Fig or Anjeer is one of the most popular dry fruits which is packed with multiple health benefits. It contains iron, mineral and fiber consumption of which can reduce heart risks. Dried anjeer also induces weigh loss. Let’s take a look at some of the amazing health benefits of Anjeer. Watch video.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Neck Lines And Wrinkles? Follow These Simple And Effective Tips - Watch Video