You must have heard an old Welsh proverb, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” But do you also know how exactly it can do so? Well, apples are known to be rich in various nutrients that can improve your overall body function. According to a health counselor, Wendy Bright-Fallon, apples have anti-inflammatory properties that help in supporting your cardiovascular health. Its daily intake can potentially increase the level of essential neurotransmitters in the brain and improve your memory. Apples can protect your neurons against oxidative stress, indirectly reducing your risk of developing neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease. They are capable of keeping your blood cholesterol level under control and reduce the risk of getting a heart attack and stroke. If you are at an increased risk of developing diabetes, start eating apples daily. Doing this can regularise your blood sugar level and reduce your susceptibility to the disease. Watch this video to know about some other health benefits of apples from our expert.