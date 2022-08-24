Health Benefits Of Basil: Basil is a sacred and remarkable herb loaded with numerous health benefits. The term ‘basil’ comes from basilikhon, an ancient Greek word that means royal. With over 60 varieties, including sweet basil, holy basil, lemon basil, curly basil, among others, now this wonderful herb is grown all over the world. Many people also plant it in their kitchen gardens so that they can fetch a handful when needed. And most Indian households worship basil (Tulsi) and have a space dedicated for it near the entrance of their homes. Also, sweet basil is integral to many cuisines, such as Indian, Thai, and Italian. Right from immunity to gut health, this fragrant herb can work wonders. So, let us take a look at some of the best basil benefits.Also Read - Kaju Health Benefits: 6 Reasons Why You Must Consume Cashews Everyday

Written by- Ananya