Turmeric is known for its wonderful medicinal properties as well as for its numerous use in various dishes and drinks. Yellow turmeric is known by all. But not many people are aware of black turmeric. Black turmeric is a member of the ginger family. And it is mostly used for medicinal purposes. In this video we have listing down the top 5 benefits of Black Turmeric

1. Cancer: It is scientifically proven that the black turmeric curcumin can help to prevent if not kill cells for growing. It has also been proven that they alter pre-cancerous changes in the body organs. More studies also show that conventional chemotherapy paired with Turmeric can be a powerful combo in negating cancer cells.

2. Lung Illness: Black Turmeric can also be used to improve or treat lung illnesses such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia. Black turmeric does not interfere with the lung treatment of conventional drugs as well as our immune system’s good cells. Also Read - Monkeypox A.2 Strain in India: How is it Different From B.1 Strain? All You Need to Know

Written by – Mehak Sharma