Health Benefits Of Citronella: Natural Insect Repellent To Treating Infection, Citronella Has Some Miraculous Benefits| Watch Video

Health Benefits Of Citronella: Natural Insect Repellent To Treating Infection

citronella oil had the ability to destroy the cell wall of the fungus and kill the organisms within the cell that can cause infection. This led the researchers to suggest citronella oil may have the potential to be used as a safe and environmentally friendly fungicide.

citronella oil is an essential oil that’s made from the distillation of the Asian grass plant in the Cymbopogon genus. This fragrant grass got its name from the French word meaning “lemon balm,” due to its floral, citrus-like aroma. Like many essential oils, citronella oil has certain benefits, and has been used in China and Indonesia for centuries to treat rashes, infections, and other health conditions.

