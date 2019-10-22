One of the most popular beverages in the world, coffee does not only drags you through the early morning hours but also helps you stay fit and fine. According to various studies in the filed, consuming coffee on a daily basis can make you 80 per cent less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease. Also, it can provide you relief from the damage done by some of your bad behaviours like smoking, drinking alcohol, etc. These habits can potentially cause various cardiovascular diseases and you can prevent them by just sipping a cup of coffee every morning. Additionally, from boosting your energy to helping you burn fat, and decreasing your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, coffee can do it all for you. To know other important health benefits of this beverage, you can watch this video.