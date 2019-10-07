Considered as one of the healthiest beverages on the planet, green tea is jam-packed with various antioxidants, flavonoids, and essential nutrients. This is the reason behind its plethora of health benefits. Green tea is known to improve your brain function and reduce the risk of various cancers. According to experts in the field, consuming green tea on a daily basis can help you lose weight effectively and also protect you against the risk of Alzheimer’s. Watch this video to know more about the benefits it boasts about.