Health Benefits Of Kuttu Ka Atta: The festive season is around the corner, and it's that time of the year when preparations are in full swing. So here are some tips for Navratri fasting, these are some grains and fruits which can be helpful in Fasting. Kattu ka atta is full of antioxidant and protein. It will boost your metabolism and improves digestion. Kuttu ka atta helps your hair grow longer and fuller and keeps your skin clear. Watch video to know the amazing benefits of kuttu ka aata.

