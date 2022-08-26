Health Benefits Of Mint: A herb known for its medicinal properties, mint leaves or pudina is truly remarkable and can be used all throughout the year. It is one of the oldest culinary herbs known to humans. It has remarkable medicinal properties and is a rich source of polyphenols. It has carminative and antispasmodic properties. Pudina leaves or mint leaves are low on calories and contain very low amounts of proteins and fats. It has an enormous amount of Vitamin A, C, and B-complex that enhances skin and boost immunity. Another nutritional benefit of pudina is that it is rich in iron, potassium and manganese that increase haemoglobin, and improve brain function.Also Read - Ultimate Skincare Guide for a Flawless And Radiant Skin

