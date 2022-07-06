Health Benefits Of Pineapple: The pulpy, nutritious and delicious fruit pineapple is has multiple health benefits. The tropical fruit is said to be originated in South America is loaded with nutrients, antioxidants and other helpful compounds such as enzymes which fights off inflammation and diseases. Pineapple not not boosts immunity but also aids in digestion. It is also good for skin and hair. Pineapples are low in calories and high in vitamins which is why we should include this fruit in our diet. In this video, we have listed down the top 5 health benefits of eating pineapple daily. Watch video here.Also Read - Benefits Of Makhana: Top 5 Reasons Why You Must Add Makhana/Fox Nuts In Your Diet - Watch Video