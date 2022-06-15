Health benefits of plums: Plums or Aloobukhara is a juicy and delicious fruit which is packed with nutrition and offers multiple health benefits. The fruit is loaded with many vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants which can lower the risk lower several chromic diseases. It not just cleans you guts but can also help to reduce weight. Watch video to know some of the amazing health benefits of eating plums/Aloobukhara.Also Read - Eggs To Breads: Food Items That Are Safe To Consume Even After Their Expiry - Watch Video