Health Benefits Of Rock Salt: Rock salt or Himalayan salt, as it is popularly known, is a favorite of those fasting during the auspicious days of Navratri. This is the only type of ‘salt’ consumed during these nine days. This salt is the purest form of salt, unprocessed and raw, devoid of environmental pollutants and chemical components. Rock salt is hugely underrated but offers myriad benefits for overall health. Being inherently rich in minerals like calcium, zinc, iron, copper, and potassium, these off-white to pinkish hardened pebbles possess laxative properties to aid in digestion, besides decongestive traits to relieve cough, cold and respiratory problems.Also Read - Special Train To Connect Bihar's Jogbani And Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal From October 18 For Durga Puja

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Nine Nights For Maa Durga: Temples Dedicated To Nine Manifestations Of The Goddess