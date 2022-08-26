Health Benefits of Rosemary: Rosemary is a popular evergreen shrub that is native to the Mediterranean and is used in cooking all over the world. Rosemary is high in manganese, an essential nutrient for metabolic health. Manganese also helps the body to form blood clots, allowing injuries to heal faster. Rosemary has been used for centuries as a memory aid, and studies in Aromatherapy using rosemary have corroborated some of these claims. The phytochemicals in rosemary may help to improve eye health, regulate liver function, and lower the risk of asthma. While rosemary is a nutritious shrub, it is not for everybody. It should be avoided during pregnancy, as it is known for stimulating menstrual flow. In this video we have shared health benefits of Rosemary, watch full video to know about them.Also Read - Health Tips: Studies Reveal That Children Who Skip Breakfast Experience Psychosocial Health Issues, Don't Skip Breakfast - Watch

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Tomato Flu: Causes, Symptoms, Prevention Tips and It's Relationship With Tomatoes Explained | Watch Video