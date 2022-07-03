Health Benefits Of Walnuts: Walnuts are the most nutritious dry fruits which has got proven multiple health benefits. This dry fruit is loaded with healthy fats, minerals, fiber and vitamins. Walnuts are considered the best food for our brains. Not just this, walnuts also make our digestion good and boosts immunity as well. Checkout this video to know more such surprising health benefits of walnuts and why you should include this dry fruit in your diet.Also Read - Benefits Of Jamun Seeds: From Managing Diabetes To Promoting Weigh Loss, Reasons Why You Should Include Jamun In Your Diet - Watch