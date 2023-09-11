Top Trending Videos

Health Care Tips: Want A Nutrient-Packed Duo, Try This Magical Combination

Discover the remarkable advantages of combining milk and ghee in your diet. From enhanced digestion to improved bone health, learn how this traditional elixir can boost your overall well-being.

Published: September 11, 2023 6:15 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Health Care Tips: Discover the remarkable advantages of combining milk and ghee in your diet. From enhanced digestion to improved bone health, learn how this traditional elixir can boost your overall well-being. Explore the science behind this age-old practice and unlock the secrets to a healthier lifestyle.

