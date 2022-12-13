HEALTH: Chest Pain While Coughing Or Sneezing Can Be A Sign Of Pleurisy Disease, Know The Causes And Prevention | Watch Video

The problem of cough and cold increases more in the winter season. When the cough increases due to infection, the patient has to face many serious problems. If you experience the problem of chest or chest pain while coughing, then ignoring it can take a toll on your health.

Pleurisy: Chest pain while coughing or sneezing can be a symptom of Pleurisy. This serious problem is related to the lungs. In this disease, the patient has to face many serious problems. Problem of Pleurisy can occur when there is swelling in the membranes present in the lungs. Let us know in detail about this disease in the Video…

Written By: Piyush Kumar