Following his brilliant performance in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup, 18-year-old Chess Prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and his family members met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on September 01. Union Minister felicitated the Grandmaster and his parents in Delhi.

R Praggnanandhaa said, “We are happy that we are getting this support and it is also motivating us to work hard and perform well in the tournaments and bring laurels to the country…”In the FIDE World Cup final match, Praggnanandhaa put up a stellar performance against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen.

