Day Napping: A short nap in the daytime can be very beneficial. Studies show that it's not just good for babies but adults too. A short nap in the afternoon can not just boost memory but can also reduce stress. According to Ayurveda, day napping increases Kapha and decreases Vatta activities. In this video, we have listed down the benefits of taking a nap during day time.