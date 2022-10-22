Fish is one of the most common dietary supplements which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Fatty fish such as tuna, herring, anchovies, and mackerel are all considered as oily fish. To get sufficient omega-3 fatty acids, it is important to either have 1-2 portions of fish every week or have fish oil supplements such as fish oil capsules. Watch this video to know about the benefits of fish oil.

Written By: Amit Kumar Also Read - Health Tips: Do You Feel Tired After Waking Up? Here's Why It Happens - Watch Video