Health Tips: Add These Fruits And Veggies In Your Diet To Lower Cholesterol Levels During Winters – Watch Video

Health tips in winters: From apples to carrots, list of fruits and vegetables that helps to reduce bad cholesterol levels in the body. Watch video.

Health Tips: There are two types of cholesterol levels in the body namely, Low-density lipoprotein, or LDL, and high-density lipoprotein, or HDL. Both of these might vary somewhat depending on the foods you eat. While ghee, eggs, and cheese must be included in the diet to obtain good cholesterol, red meat, processed meat, and fried foods are rich in bad cholesterol. These can lead to an increase of bad cholesterol in the body. So, it is extremely important to keep a balance between LDL and HDL. So in this video, we have listed down some magical fruits and vegetables that will help you reduce bad cholesterol levels in the body. Watch video.