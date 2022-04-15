Benefits of desk Yoga: If you think that one can practice Yoga by only laying on a mat then you might be wrong. While mat Yoga is extremely beneficial for our health and can give various positive effects to our bodies, there’s a new form of Yoga that’s trending a lot these days and can also be done at workplace – Desk Yoga. Yes ! You heard that right. Yoga at workplace has been an efficient and effective form of relaxing your mind during stressful work hours. Desk yoga not only increases flexibility but also relaxes muscles and joints and improves posture. In this video, we have explained amazing health benefits of desk yoga and it’s techniques as well.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor On Jersey, His Character And Preparation For His Role - Watch Video