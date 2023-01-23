Health Tips: An Improper Sleep Can Be DANGEROUS ! Watch Video To Know How

Home

An improper sleep can affect your sex life, memory power, looks and overall health. It can also hamper memory power.

Health Tips: Are you someone who has a habit of not sleeping at nights or someone who struggles to sleep at nights? If yes, then this might be dangerous for you as lack of sleep can make you grumpy and foggy. An improper sleep can affect your sex life, memory power, looks and overall health. Not just this sleep deprivation and chronic sleep loss can put you at a risk of heart diseases. Watch this video to know the disadvantages of not sleeping properly.