Health Tips:- Ayurvedic herbs that help calm down anxiety and depression

There are few vital Ayurvedic herbs which can also help calm down anxiety and depression. Some of them are Ashwagandha , Brahmi, Lemon Balm, Chamomile and Gotu Kola. These ayurvedic herbs and there proper use can help you in depression and anxiety. To know more about these herbs watch this video.